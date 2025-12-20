Delhi Police arrests two brothers with 1 kg charas, THC, OG

New Delhi, Dec 20 (PTI) Delhi Police has arrested two brothers with 1.068 charas, along with THC and OG in commercial quantity, an official said on Saturday.

While OG refers to a cannabis strain known for its potent effects, THC or Tetrahydrocannabinol is the primary psychoactive compound in cannabis.

The accused, identified as Ritanshu Gund (25) and his younger brother Rhythm Gund (20), both residents of Hari Nagar in west Delhi, were arrested on December 17 from the Tihar Jail Road in Janakpuri while allegedly attempting to supply narcotics in a car, a senior Delhi Police officer said.

Based on a tip-off about the movement of drug peddlers in the area, police laid a trap on the Tihar Jail Road.

When the suspects were signalled to stop, they allegedly tried to flee but were chased and overpowered by police, the officer said.

During a search of their vehicle, police found 1.068 kg of charas, 98 grams of THC and 174 grams of OG, he said.

The car used to transport the contraband was also seized. A case under relevant sections of the NDPS Act has been registered, and both accused have been arrested, the officer said.

Ritanshu is a graduate who earlier assisted his father in his heavy vehicle spare parts business.

He was previously involved in a criminal case registered at the Hari Nagar police station, in which his brother Rhythm, a second-year college student in Haryana's Sohna, was also named, the officer said.

Police said the two brothers allegedly turned to drug trafficking after being lured by the prospect of making easy money. They were involved in the supply of narcotic substances in Delhi and adjoining areas. PTI SSJ ARI