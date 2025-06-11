Delhi Police arrests two criminals for theft, hawala heist plot

New Delhi, Jun 11 (PTI) Two criminals alleged to be involved in theft and a plan to carry out a robbery in Jaipur have been arrested, an official said on Wednesday.

Mansoor Alam was apprehended on June 5 from Sarita Vihar area and interrogating him led police to arrest Alam Rehmani in Jaipur on June 9, they said.

Mansoor Alam was allegedly involved in the theft of gold jewellery worth Rs 10 lakh from a house in Govindpuri. It was reported to police on March 17.

During interrogation, Mansoor Alam allegedly said he had taken the jewellery from the complainant's wife who was a friend and later pawned it.

The woman falsely claimed the jewellery was stolen and a case of theft was registered, the police officer said.

On further interrogation, he told police that he had travelled to Jaipur earlier to execute a robbery targeting hawala money with his associate Alam Rehmani who had also reached the Rajasthan capital carrying firearms. Later, the plan was aborted.

Subsequently, on June 9, Alam Rehmani was apprehended from the Sindhi Camp bus stand in Jaipur. He revealed that he was in touch with one Wasim Mansoori who is currently in jail and had procured two pistols and five cartridges for the robbery, police said.

Police said that further investigation is underway and police are also investigating the role of the woman. Police also recovered weapons from the possession of the two men.