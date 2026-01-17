Delhi Police arrests two drug peddlers; recovers about 400 grams narcotics

New Delhi, Jan 17 (PTI) The Delhi Police busted a drug peddling gang after the arrest of two men and recovery of about 400 grams of contraband, valued at over Rs 1 crore, from their SUV in northwest Delhi, an official said on Friday.

The accused, Jaswant Singh alias Lallu, 42, and Ashok Kumar, 30, both residents of Sultanpuri here, were arrested on Friday while transporting the illicit consignment in an SUV, he said.

Police laid a trap near Naharpur bus stand on the road leading towards M2K Market on Maharaja Agrasen Marg in Rohini, the officer said.

Following a surveillance, police spotted an SUV occupied by the two accused and intercepted it, he said.

During questioning, the duo allegedly tried to mislead police, prompting the team to conduct a thorough search of the vehicle, police said.

A packet containing 383 grams of smack and heroin was recovered from a concealed cavity under the steering wheel of the car, police added.

Subsequently, police registered a case under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and arrested both the accused, they said.

Police said the seized narcotics are valued at over Rs 1 crore in the international market. The SUV used for transporting the drugs has also been seized.

During the investigation, police found that Jaswant Singh, a school dropout who studied up to Class 3, was previously involved in drug trafficking and had been arrested earlier in a 2021 NDPS Act case registered at Sultanpuri police station, they said.

Another accused, Ashok Kumar, who studied up to Class 9, has no prior criminal record, police said.

Further investigation is underway to trace the other associates involved in the drug trafficking network, officials added. PTI SSJ SHS SHS