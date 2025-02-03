Delhi Police arrests two drug peddlers, seizes smack worth Rs 4 crore

New Delhi, Feb 3 (PTI) Delhi Police has claimed to dismantle a narco-syndicate by arresting two men and seizing smack worth Rs 4 crore from their possession, officials said on Monday.

Based on a tip-off, a police team arrested Shiva (19) on January 29 and seized 29.512 gram of smack from him, an official said.

During interrogation Shiva, revealed the name of his accomplice, Sagar (28), who was apprehended with 299 gram of smack from his car, police said.

Further investigation is underway, the police added.