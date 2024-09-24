Delhi Police arrests two for supplying cannabis in NCR

New Delhi, Sep 24 (PTI) Delhi Police has arrested two Bihar residents for allegedly supplying cannabis in parts of the National Capital Territory (NCR) through courier and recovered 116 kg of contraband from them, officials said on Tuesday.

The accused procured the cannabis from border areas of Odisha and Andhra Pradesh, they said.

Nitesh and Rohit were arrested from Yamuna Nagar in Haryana and 116 kg of cannabis was recovered from their possession, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch), Satish Kumar.

The accused were supplying drugs through courier to avoid detection, he said.

The accused told police that they had been working in ply factories in Yamuna Nagar for the last three years. During this time, they met Avinash Kumar from Bihar who convinced them to start supplying cannabis to make more money, the DCP said.

They also told police that many others are part of the drug cartel and they have been assigned different roles, Kumar said.