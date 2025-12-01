Delhi Police arrests two for theft, resale of cars; 2 stolen vehicles recovered

New Delhi, Dec 1 (PTI) The Delhi Police has arrested two persons allegedly associated with an interstate gang involved in theft and resale of high-end vehicles, and recovered two cars, including an SUV, an official said on Monday.

The action came as part of an intensified drive against organised auto-lifting networks following a recent rise in such incidents across districts, he said, adding that technical surveillance, scrutiny of CCTV footage and tracking of recently released habitual offenders helped identify key suspects.

On November 29, the police received a tip-off that Sunil alias Bunty (44), a habitual auto-lifter from Haryana, had become active again and would visit Gurugram to negotiate deals for stolen vehicles.

A surveillance team intercepted him and arrested him, the senior officer said.

During questioning, Sunil allegedly confessed to stealing an SUV from northeast Delhi's Begumpur, and a car from Vikaspuri.

The officer said, the accused revealed that he had delivered both vehicles to Anees Ahmed (42), a workshop owner who allegedly refurbished and resold stolen cars.

Based on his disclosure, a raid was carried out at an automobile shop in Shiv Enclave, and Anees was also arrested.

Police recovered the stolen SUV, and found its original registration number had been replaced with a fake one. Chassis markings were found shaved off, he added. The vehicle was linked to an e-FIR registered at Begumpur.

Another car with fake plates and an actual registration number reported stolen from Vikaspuri, was also seized, the police said.

According to investigators, Sunil targeted vehicles parked in residential colonies and public parking areas using duplicate keys and lock-picking tools. The stolen cars were handed over to Anees within days, after which their identity was altered with fake plates and, in some cases, chassis tampering.

The refurbished vehicles were then sold across Delhi, Haryana and Rajasthan.

Police said Sunil has a history of involvement in auto theft cases and had been previously arrested in Sonepat in 2022 and by the Crime Investigation Agency, Gurugram, in 2025.

He allegedly sold the stolen car for Rs 1 lakh and the SUV for Rs 2 lakh, although the latter payment was pending.

Anees, a long-time mechanic, allegedly purchased the stolen vehicles for refurbishment and resale through his workshop, the officer said, adding that further investigation is underway.