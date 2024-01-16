Delhi Police arrests two from Lucknow in cheating case

New Delhi, Jan 16 (PTI) Two men were arrested from Lucknow for allegedly cheating people on the pretext of providing building construction material at a cheaper cost, officials said on Tuesday.

The arrested accused have been identified as Mohammad Karme (50) and Iqbal Ahmad (50), they said.

Police said Karme had been cheating people and there are three cases registered against him, including one at Delhi's Paharganj police station.

"We had received a complaint on January 1 from the man who said he was duped of Rs 5.33 lakh. He told police that he required building material for some construction purpose and was searching online for the same," a senior police officer said.

Police said a case was registered and further investigation was taken up.

"The details of beneficiary bank accounts in which the cheated money was transferred was analysed but the amount had been withdrawn by the culprits. We traced the location and arrested Karme and Ahmad from Lucknow," the officer said.

Police said they have recovered six mobile phones and eight ATM cards, cheque, and passbooks of different banks. PTI BM NIT CK