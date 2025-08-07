Delhi Police arrests two habitual robbers in chain snatching case

New Delhi, Aug 7 (PTI) Two habitual offenders with multiple cases registered against them have been arrested in connection with a gold-chain snatching incident that happened last month in southwest Delhi, an official said on Thursday.

According to police, a senior citizen lady doctor was robbed of her gold chain in broad daylight in the Safdarjung Enclave area, when she was standing near the Green Field School.

Police have recovered six gold chains, including the one robbed from the doctor and two motorcycles used in the crimes.

The accused, Danish alias Chintu (32) and Ashish Taneja alias Bhatija (26), were arrested after the analysis of over 500 CCTV cameras across 700 km and eight districts spanning Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Punjab, he said.

"The robbery took place on July 25 when the complainant was standing beside her car near Green Field School in Safdarjung," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Amit Goel said.

Around 3 pm, two bike-borne men approached her and snatched her gold chain after pushing her.

A case was registered, and an investigation was launched. According to the police, on the same day, another snatching case with a similar modus operandi was reported from Mukherjee Nagar, and CCTV analysis confirmed that the same suspects were involved in both incidents.

During the investigation, police traced the suspects' escape route using CCTV footage and determined that the accused deliberately used stolen sports bikes and changed routes frequently to mislead investigators and evade arrest.

However, a police team managed to arrest Danish from Pul Prahladpur. Four snatched gold chains and a motorcycle used in the crime were recovered from him.

On further questioning, he disclosed the identity of his accomplice, Taneja, who was arrested in Ludhiana in Punjab after a chase of over 700 kilometres, said the DCP.

From Taneja, police recovered two gold chains, a gold hook, and the clothes he wore during the robbery. Two stolen sports bikes, used during and after the crimes, were also recovered.

According to police, Danish is a gangster who has over 40 previous cases against him, including murder. He had been allegedly running the "Chintu Gang." He was released from jail in February and resumed his criminal activities. He also used to purchase snatched gold chains at a low price and ran an extortion racket, collecting protection money from drug peddlers, illegal parking operators and local bookies, according to police. Taneja, who is also a serial offender, has over 14 previous cases against him, including two murder cases. He was released on bail in April this year.

Further investigation is underway, police said.