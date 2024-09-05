Delhi Police arrests two member of Kaliya Gang

New Delhi, Sep 5 (PTI) Two robbers of the Kaliya gang have been arrested from the railway lines near the Shahdara Railway Station here, police on Thursday said.

The two accused were identified as Monu Choudhary (26) from Bihar's Samastipur and Sunny (23) from Delhi's Shahdara who used to target people at isolated places during early morning and late-night hours, using stolen scooters to flee, they said.

"We received a complaint related to robbery on August 30 from Mansarovar Park Metro Station where the complainant, Mahesh Chand Pal, was robbed of his bag containing valuables by two strangers who attacked him with a sharp-pointed weapon," police said.

The complainant told the police that the two accused robbed his bag, containing a tiffin box, diary, ATM card, metro card, purse and mobile phone by threatening him, they said.

An FIR was registered and two police teams conducted a raid by analyzing the CCTV footage and gathered clues, leading to the identification and arrest of the two accused, police said.

During the investigation, the teams also verified the antecedents of more than 75 criminals having such type of criminal attitude and having snatching/robbery modes operandi, they said.

"Monu was a drug addict, involved in 12 theft cases, and had previously been jailed for two years in a robbery case," the officials said.

During the interrogation, the accused Sunny disclosed that he along with his other associate namely Gaurav alias Kalia used to rob people, police said.

Further investigation is in progress to nab the other third absconding criminal of the gang, they said. PTI SHB AS AS