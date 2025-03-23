Delhi Police arrests two members of Kala Jathedi gang after shootout

New Delhi, Mar 23 (PTI) The Special Cell of the Delhi Police has arrested two sharpshooters of the Kala Jathedi gang in Chhawla area here following a brief shootout, an official said on Sunday.

Based on a tip-off about Amit Dagar, brother of jailed gangster Omprakash alias Kala, and his associate Ankit, a police team reached the spot late Saturday, a police officer said.

The officer said when the accused were cornered, the two opened fire on the police team. In retaliatory firing both the accused suffered gunshot wounds to their legs and they were taken to a hospital.

The accused are key operatives of the Kala Jathedi gang, police said, adding that further investigation is underway to trace other gang members and their operations. PTI BM OZ OZ