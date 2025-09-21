Delhi Police arrests two members of Sunny Sai gang, foils gang war plot

New Delhi, Sep 21 (PTI) Delhi Police on Sunday claimed to have averted a potential gang war with the arrest of two key members of the Sunny Sai gang who were planning attacks against their rival groups.

The accused have been identified as Sukhpreet alias Mafia (27) and Shamshad Ali alias Pahalwan (25). The two were previously involved in multiple cases, including murder, attempt to murder and robbery, police said.

"Acting on a tip-off, the Crime Branch laid a trap in the Raghubir Nagar area on the intervening night of September 19 and 20, and nabbed Sukhpreet and Shamshad," a senior police officer said.

He said the duo were released from jail two months ago and were allegedly planning violent attacks against rival gangs.

Police said a pistol and two live cartridges were recovered from Shamshad and a loaded single-shot pistol was seized from Sukhpreet.

According to police, Sukhpreet came in contact with Sunny Sai in 2019 after his release from jail. Sukhpreet was later involved in the killing of a bookie in Nihal Vihar.

Shamshad started his criminal activities with excise violations in 2015 and joined hands with the Sunny Sai gang after being arrested in a gold biscuit loot case in 2023, police said.

The gang has a long history of violent crimes and extortion from illegal betting operators. Its rivals are Salam Tyagi and Saddam Gauri gangs. Sunny Sai is currently lodged in Meerut jail.