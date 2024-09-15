Delhi Police arrests two men for robbing woman by impersonating police, Army personnel

New Delhi, Sep 15 (PTI) Delhi Police has arrested two men for allegedly robbing a woman by impersonating police and Army personnel, officials said on Sunday.

The accused have been identified as Mohammad Shahrukh (28) and Satish Jaishwal (38), they said.

On September 6, a woman filed a complaint of cheating at the Kamla Market police station, a senior police officer said.

"According to the complainant, she was waiting at a bus stop, where one of the accused approached her in a car and asked directions about Kapashera," the officer said adding that another accused standing at the bus stop replied that he knew the route and he was also going towards Kapashera border and boarded the car.

"The accused persons impersonating themselves as police and Army personnel lured the complainant to get into the car for a free ride till Kapashera border," said the officer.

They allegedly robbed her of mangalsutra and ATM card, police said.

According to police, they checked the CCTV footage and tracked the car's owner.