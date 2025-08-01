Delhi Police arrests two men for stealing idols, worship items from temple

New Delhi, Aug 1 (PTI) Delhi Police has arrested two men, including a scrap dealer, in connection with a recent theft of idols and brass worship items from a temple at Burari in north Delhi, officials said on Friday.

The accused have been identified as Dalip Kumar (38) and Rahees Malik (47), a scrap dealer from J J Colony, Shakarpur, police said, adding that they have recovered the stolen items from the the possession of the duo.

The theft at the Mahakali Shiv Mandir in Burari was reported on July 27.

The priest, Kamal Shastri, told police that he left the temple after morning prayers. Upon his return, he found that several idols and brass worship items had been stolen, police said.

Police arrested the accused after scanning CCTV footage from the area.