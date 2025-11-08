Delhi Police arrests two planning to murder neighbour over old enmity

New Delhi, Nov 8 (PTI) Two men allegedly planning to eliminate a neighbour over personal enmity were arrested in southwest Delhi's Dwarka, police said on Saturday.

Police also seized a pistol and impounded a stolen scooter from the accused, Deepak alias Kala Natiya (30) and Subinder Kumar alias Fagwa (28), from Dabri.

On September 23, police received inputs about two habitual offenders roaming in Sector 17, Dwarka, with illegal arms and a stolen scooter.

"A trap was laid near Golf Course Road opposite the Sports Complex in Dwarka. Around 9 pm, two people were intercepted on a scooter after a brief chase,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Ankit Singh said.

On frisking, a loaded country-made pistol was recovered from Deepak, while the scooter was found to be stolen from the Janakpuri area, the officer said.

A case was registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Arms Act.

During interrogation, Deepak revealed that he had an old enmity with one of his neighbours and had planned to kill him. He procured the weapon from an acquaintance and involved his associate, Subinder, who has a record of involvement in murder and robbery cases, the officer said.

Subinder also disclosed that he had been planning to revive extortion activities, he added.

Deepak is a history-sheeter with 16 criminal cases, including robbery, snatching, and theft. He was previously convicted in a robbery case registered at the Janakpuri police station, the officer said.

The DCP said Subinder has five previous cases against him, including murder, robbery, and theft.