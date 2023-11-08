Delhi Police arrests two, says solved nine interstate robberies

New Delhi, Nov 8 (PTI) The Delhi Police on Wednesday claimed to have solved nine interstate robbery cases, including one at a jewellery store in Karawal Nagar in the national capital, with the arrest of two people.

Mohammad Faheem (24) was allegedly involved in six robberies while 30-year-old Khalid was involved in more than 48 cases, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Rohit Meena said.

After a jewellery store in Karawal Nagar was robbed on October 15, police teams analysed CCTV footage and learnt that the two helmet-wearing accused had fled the scene on a light brown-coloured motorcycle. Later, the police came to know that the motorcycle was also stolen, Meena said.

The police on Tuesday received a tip-off about the accused's movement and the pair was arrested from the picket at GT Road, he added.

Faheem disclosed their involvement in nine robberies in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, the police said. PTI BM SZM