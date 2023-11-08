Delhi Police arrests two, seizes 510 kg firecrackers

New Delhi, Nov 8 (PTI) Police seized 510 kilogrammes of firecrackers from two men arrested from the Kartar Nagar and the Sonia Vihar areas of northeast Delhi, officials said on Wednesday.

Officers at New Usmanpur police station were tipped off about a man selling firecrackers near the Hanuman temple in Kartar Nagar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast) Joy Tirkey said.

"A police team was formed that raided the location and seized 390 kilogrammes of firecrackers from one Ankur Sharma (23). He disclosed that he intended to sell the crackers and was expecting a handsome margin," Tirkey said.

In another raid, a special team of Khajuri Khas police station, acting on a tip-off, arrested one Rajesh Gupta (47) from Sonia Vihar and seized 120 kilogrammes of firecrackers.

"So far, we have seized 1,690 kilogrammes of firecrackers from the northeast area. Storing such a huge quantity of crackers in densely populated areas might be a serious threat for the residents," Tirkey said. PTI BM SZM