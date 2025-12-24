Delhi Police arrests two teens for stabbing man during altercation over breaking queue

New Delhi, Dec 24 (PTI) Two teenagers have been arrested for allegedly stabbing a 22-year-old man during an altercation over breaking a queue at a gurudwara in northwest Delhi’s Shalimar Bagh, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Monday, around 8.30 pm, when Rajeev was standing in a queue to collect milk at a gurdwara in Singalpur, an official said.

According to the complainant, the accused, Sumit Barman and Anuj Thakur – both aged 18 – attempted to break the queue, leading to a scuffle.

During the scuffle, Anuj allegedly restrained the victim from behind while Sumit stabbed him in the chest with a knife, police said.

The accused also assaulted Rajeev’s friend Arvind, who tried to intervene, before fleeing the spot, they added.

Upon receiving a PCR call, a police team reached the spot and rushed the injured to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital, where his statement was recorded, police said.

A case under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 109(1) (attempt to murder) and 3(5) (joint liability) was registered on Tuesday, and an investigation was initiated, the officer said.

Local intelligence inputs and raids at suspected hideouts led to the arrest of the two accused, police said, adding that during interrogation they confessed to their involvement.

Based on Sumit’s confession, the knife used in the crime was recovered, police said.

They said both the accused were first-time offenders, and further investigation is underway.