Delhi Police arrests wanted sharpshooter of Vikas Lagarpuriya gang

New Delhi, Mar 9 (PTI) Delhi Police has arrested a wanted sharpshooter of Vikas Lagarpuriya gang, officials said on Sunday.

Amit (32) alias Mitta, who was wanted in an attempt to murder case, has a history of involvement in multiple violent crimes, a police officer said.

A resident of Roshanpura in Najafgarh, Amit was arrested from near Sector 23 in Dwarka following an operation launched by the Crime Branch of Delhi Police.

"A country-made .32 bore pistol with three live cartridges were seized from his possession," the officer said.

According to police, Amit had been involved in more than eight serious crime cases, including robbery, attempt to murder, and violations of Arms Act in Delhi-NCR.

His criminal record dates back to 2016, when he was arrested for vehicle snatching in Gurugram. Since then, he has been linked to various gang-related shootings and robberies, the officer said.

In the latest instance, Amit was wanted for his role in an attempt to murder case in Chhawla, where he allegedly fired at a person in October 2024.

He had been evading arrest by frequently changing his hideouts, the officer said.

Acting on a tip-off that he will meet an associate to plan another crime, police laid a trap which led to his arrest.

Police are investigating his recent activities and potential links to other crimes, the officer said. PTI BM ARI