Delhi police arrests woman for kidnapping infant from Safdarjung Hospital

New Delhi, Feb 2 (PTI) Delhi Police has recovered a four-month-old infant, kidnapped from Safdarjung Hospital here and arrested a woman in that connection, an official said on Sunday.

On January 29, a 32-year-old woman from Bihar reported the abduction of her infant son from the hospital, officials said.

She had entrusted the baby to an unidentified woman, while she went to purchase milk. Upon returning, both the woman and the child were missing, a police officer said.

"An FIR was registered at Safdarjung Enclave police station and an investigation was launched," Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) (Southwest) Surendra Choudhary said.

The officer further said that a team was formed, who checked the CCTV footage and found key clues, including metro and bus tickets from the accused woman's abandoned bag.

CCTV tracking revealed that she took the baby in an auto-rickshaw, towards Bhim Rao Ambedkar Hospital. Further investigation led police to a car registered to Rajiv, her husband, said the DCP.

A raid was conducted early on January 30 in Ambedkar Colony, Alipur area, where the accused, Neetu (35), was arrested, and the infant was safely recovered.

During interrogation, Neetu confessed that she had faked a pregnancy to deceive her husband and in-laws, he added.

On January 29, she informed them that she had given birth and was picked up from the hospital by her husband and father-in-law along with the kidnapped child, the police said, adding that further investigation is underway. PTI BM OZ OZ