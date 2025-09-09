Delhi Police arrests woman wanted in multiple NDPS, MCOCA cases

New Delhi, Sep 9 (PTI) The Delhi Police has arrested a 53-year-old woman, absconding for years in multiple narcotics and excise cases and wanted under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), an official said on Tuesday.

Accused Sunita, a resident of East Delhi's Nand Nagri, was apprehended from Virender Nagar on Monday, he said.

Police said the woman is part of an organised criminal syndicate that has been selling ganja, smack and illicit liquor in the Nand Nagri area for more than three decades.

"She was declared a proclaimed offender in two separate NDPS Act cases and was wanted in a 2023 case registered under the MCOCA. Sunita was externed from Delhi in 2021 and declared a bad character of the Nand Nagri police station. She frequently changed her name, identity and location to evade arrest. She only visited her daughter's house on special occasions and mostly, at night to avoid being tracked," the official said.

The woman has a long history of criminal involvement. Police said she has more than 30 cases registered against her since 1992, including those under the Excise Act, Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, Indian Penal Code and MCOCA.

Her husband and children are also involved in narcotics-related offences, the officer said.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team laid a trap at Virender Nagar and arrested the woman. PTI BM RC