Delhi Police arrests youth for brandishing illegal firearm on social media

New Delhi, Oct 30 (PTI) A 20-year-old youth, who used to post videos brandishing an illegal firearm on social media, has been arrested, police said on Thursday.

The accused, Jainesh, a Class XI student from Mohan Garden, was apprehended from the Janakpuri area, police said.

They recovered a country-made pistol and one live cartridge from his possession.

Police took cognisance of different videos posted by Jainesh on social media and arrested him.

During questioning, Jainesh told the police that he had procured the illegal firearm from a man named Ritik, a resident of the same locality who is known to have criminal links.

Efforts are on to trace the source of the firearm and identify the supplier network, the officer said.

Jainesh lives with his parents -- his father runs a medical store and his mother works as a billing manager in a private firm.

He reportedly came under the influence of Ritik, who persuaded him to keep a gun to appear dominant among peers. Further investigation is underway, police added. PTI BM SHS HIG