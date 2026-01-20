Delhi Police arrests youth over viral video of zigzagging through traffic on NH-48; SUV impounded

New Delhi, Jan 20 (PTI) The Delhi Police arrested a 21-year-old man and impounded his SUV over alleged rash and dangerous driving on a busy stretch of National Highway-48 here, after a purported video of the incident went viral on social media, an officer said on Tuesday.

According to the police, the incident came to light on January 18 when a video surfaced showing a black Scorpio-N vehicle with tinted glasses being driven in a zigzag manner on the GT Karnal Bypass Road towards Narela, endangering the lives of other road users.

Taking serious note of the purported video and the potential threat to public safety, a team intercepted the accused vehicle shortly after the clip was flagged, the officer said.

The officer said the driver was identified as Daud Ansari (21), a resident of Okhla. During verification, it was found that the vehicle was registered in the name of his father, Musafir Ansari. The driving licence of the accused was checked and taken into custody for further legal proceedings.

He said after examining the video footage and other material evidence, a case was registered for rash and negligent acts endangering human life, along with Motor Vehicles Act for dangerous driving.

"The incident occurred between 3 pm and 4 pm on January 18 on the GT Karnal Bypass Road. The manner in which the vehicle was being driven posed a grave risk to commuters. The offending SUV has been impounded as per legal provisions and further investigation into the matter is underway," the officer said. PTI BM BM ARB ARB