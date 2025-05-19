Delhi Police ASI allegedly shoots self at home, hospitalised

New Delhi, May 19 (PTI) An ASI of Delhi Police allegedly shot himself with his government-issued pistol at his residence in east Delhi's GD Colony on Monday morning, an official said.

The injured, identified as ASI Lalit Sirohi, is posted at Usmanpur police station, he said. He was rushed to Lal Bahadur Shastri (LBS) Hospital after his wife found him in a pool of blood.

"Sirohi was living on rent at Flat number 21, GD Colony, along with his wife and two children. His wife had gone to drop the children to school in the morning. On returning home, she found him injured, lying in a pool of blood with a pistol nearby," a senior police officer said.

The room where the incident took place was found locked and it has not been examined yet, he added. "The weapon, believed to be a government-issued pistol, is yet to be verified," the officer said.

Preliminary inquiry suggests that ASI Sirohi was suffering from depression for the last two to three years, police said, adding that further details will emerge after forensic examination of the spot.