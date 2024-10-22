Delhi Police ASI dies after his car collides with divider

New Delhi, Oct 22 (PTI) A 58-year-old assistant sub-inspector, posted with traffic unit of Delhi Police, died after his car collided with a roadside divider on Tuesday morning, police said.

Advertisment

The incident took place at 6.30 am at Kanjhawala Road when Jai Prakash was going to his office towards Lajpat Nagar in his Maruti Wagon R car.

He was taken to the hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead.

According to a senior police officer, Prakash was deployed in Lajpat Nagar circle of Traffic Police.

Advertisment

"There were no injury marks on his body. It might be possible that he died of heart attack but the actual cause of death will be ascertained once the post-mortem examination report comes," the officer said.

Further probe is underway, police said. PTI ALK AS AS