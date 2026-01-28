Delhi Police ASI dies by suicide at home

New Delhi, Jan 28 (PTI) A Delhi Police assistant sub-inspector allegedly died by suicide at his residence here on Wednesday, an official said.

ASI Ravinder, who was posted as a duty officer with the District Investigation Unit (DIU) of Outer North district, was found unwell at his home after he allegedly consumed a poisonous substance.

Family members rushed him to a hospital at Kharkhoda in Haryana's Sonipat district, where doctors declared him brought dead.

Police said initial information suggests that the incident occurred during the early morning hours.

"Family members noticed his condition and took him to the hospital immediately, but he could not be revived," the officer said.

According to the police, Ravinder joined the Delhi Police in 1998 and had served for nearly 28 years. He is survived by his mother, wife, a daughter and a son.

The department is providing support to the family during this time and legal formalities are being completed, the officer added.