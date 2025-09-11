Delhi Police ASI drowns in Yamuna while performing father’s 'shradh' rituals

New Delhi, Sep 11 (PTI) An assistant sub-inspector of Delhi Police allegedly drowned in the Yamuna river while performing ‘shradh’ of his father, an official said on Thursday.

The ASI, identified as Sanjay and aged around 46 years, had been visiting the ghat for the last three days to perform the rituals, he said.

On Wednesday morning, Sanjay, posted in the security unit of Tis Hazari Court, was seen by a priest going to take a bath in the river but did not come back, a senior police officer said.

“The priest saw him going to take a bath in the Yamuna river on Wednesday. When he did not return, the priest made a PCR call around 10 am,” the officer added.

Police have recovered his clothes and shoes from the site, and a rescue operation is underway, he added. PTI SSJ SSJ MNK MNK