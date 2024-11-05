Delhi Police ASI held for accepting Rs 10,000 bribe

New Delhi, Nov 5 (PTI) The vigilance unit of Delhi Police has arrested an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) posted at Krishna Nagar police station for accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000, officials said on Tuesday.

The ASI identified as Pramod Kumar was reportedly forcing a Rohtak-based man to settle a financial dispute, police said in a statement.

On November 4, the complainant approached the vigilance unit claiming that ASI Kumar was demanding bribe from him to settle a matter related to a financial dispute, the statement read.

The complainant also alleged that he was being threatened that if he didn't settle the matter in favour of the other party, he would be arrested in a criminal case, it said.

The complainant alleged that Kumar was demanding Rs 2 lakh as bribe to close the matter, an amount which was reduced to Rs 50,000 following his pleading.

The police then laid a trap and arrested Kumar red-handed on Monday when he called the complainant to his room on the first floor of the Krishna Nagar police station and accepted Rs 10,000 as bribe amount, the statement said.

"The bribe money was recovered from the drawer of Kumar's table. Legal proceedings are being initiated against the ASI," it added. PTI BM ARI