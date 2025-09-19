Delhi Police ASI held for taking bribe to release seized motorcycle

New Delhi, Sep 19 (PTI) A Delhi Police assistant sub-inspector (ASI) and a civilian have been arrested for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 7000 for releasing a seized motorcycle in South Delhi's Mehrauli area, an official said on Friday.

The complainant, Hitesh, a resident of Neb Sarai, alleged that his motorcycle was taken to the Mehrauli police station by ASI PR Meena after a minor dispute, police said.

The complainant further claimed that the officer initially demanded Rs 10,000 to release the vehicle, but later agreed to accept 7,000 after negotiation. Hitesh later submitted call recordings in which Meena was purportedly heard negotiating the payment, finally agreeing to accept Rs 7,000, a senior police officer said.

Based on the complaint, the Vigilance Unit of Delhi Police laid a trap using phenolphthalein-treated currency notes of Rs 7,000, which were allegedly handed over to Md Shakir, a salon worker.

Shakir then allegedly delivered the money to ASI Meena inside the Mehrauli police station, the police said. The vigilance team apprehended Shakir and recovered the tainted cash, following which both he and Meena were arrested.

An FIR under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered, and further investigation is underway. Both the accused are expected to be produced before the Rouse Avenue Court, officials added.