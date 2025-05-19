Delhi Police ASI kills self at residence, authorities suspect depression as reason

New Delhi, May 19 (PTI) An assistant sub-inspector of Delhi Police died after he allegedly shot himself with his government-issued pistol in east Delhi on Monday morning, with authorities suspecting that he was suffering from depression for the last two to three years.

ASI Lalit Sirohi, posted at Usmanpur police station, was taken to Lal Bahadur Shastri (LBS) Hospital where he was declared dead by doctors, an official said.

Sirohi is survived by his wife and two children- a 23-year-old son and a 15-year-old daughter, he added A senior police officer said that the ASI was living on rent at Flat number 21 of GD Colony with his wife and two children.

His wife had gone to drop off the children at school in the morning and upon returning, she found him injured, lying in a pool of blood with a pistol nearby, the officer said.

The room where the incident took place was found locked and it has not been examined yet, he added.

"The weapon, believed to be a government-issued pistol, is yet to be verified," the officer said.

Preliminary inquiry suggests that Sirohi was suffering from depression for the last two to three years, police said, adding that further details will emerge after forensic examination of the spot.