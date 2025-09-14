Delhi Police ASI shunted to district lines for 'misbehaving' with woman

New Delhi, Sep 14 (PTI) A police officer has been sent to the district lines for allegedly misbehaving with a woman during a raid in southeast Delhi, officials said on Sunday.

According to police, a PCR call was received around 9.30 am on Saturday alleging sale and consumption of illicit liquor at a shop in the SLC area.

Accordingly, a police team reached the spot and seized illicit liquor from the premises, an officer said.

Nearly two hours later, another PCR call was received at the local police station from a woman linked to the same shop from where liquor was seized, alleging inappropriate behaviour by an ASI during the raid, the officer said.

Soon, a small group of people assembled at the police station demanding strict action against the ASI.

Senior officers, including the DCP (Southeast) and the ACP (Lajpat Nagar), arrived at the scene and pacified the crowd, assuring a fair and transparent inquiry into the matter.

"Disciplinary action was taken promptly, and the ASI was sent to the district lines with immediate effect. A detailed inquiry into the incident is underway, and strict action will follow based on its findings," the officer said.