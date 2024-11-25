Delhi Police asks cops to be alert on night patrol after constable's killing

New Delhi, Nov 25 (PTI) Delhi Police has asked those on night patrolling to be more alert and maintain a safe distance if they notice any suspicious individuals, an official said on Monday.

Advertisment

This comes days after the fatal stabbing of a Delhi Police constable Kiran Pal on Saturday.

"To maintain law and order in the national capital and to ensure safety of every single people, police will be more strict now. Beside that we have asked our teams who are usually on night patrolling to stay alert and to information their seniors about any suspicious activities in their area," a senior police officer who requested anonymity said.

Constable Kiran Pal was attacked by three people on Saturday while on night patrol in southeast Delhi's Govindpuri area.

Advertisment

The main accused, Raghav alias Rocky was shot dead by the Special Cell in an encounter, while two others -- Deepak Max and Krish Gupta -- were arrested on Saturday.

Sharing details about the accused, another senior police officer said that accused Gupta (18), who is from Uttar Pradesh's Etah, had been staying in a rented house in Sangam Vihar for the last one year. He was currently unemployed.

He said that Deepak Singh alias Deepak Max (21), who was from Pokhar Bhinda village in Bihar, also had no job since the last month.

Advertisment

Raghav alias Rocky (20), was a drug addict and has previously been accused of attacking some people in a bit to snatch money from them, he said.

"Rocky's family is originally also from Etah in UP and they were staying in a rented house in Sangam Vihar for the last two years, the officer said. PTI BM BM SKY SKY