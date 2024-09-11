Delhi Police asks rail staff to be on high alert after Kalindi Express derailment bid

New Delhi, Sep 11 (PTI) The Delhi Police has asked the railway staff to be on high alert following the suspected bid to derail the Kalindi Express in Kanpur two days ago, officials said on Wednesday.

A major train accident was averted on Monday by an alert loco pilot as the Bhiwani-Prayagraj Kalindi Express was brought to a screeching half after hitting an LPG cylinder placed on tracks.

A bottle of petrol and matchboxes were also found at the site hinting at a sabotage. The Kanpur Police has lodged an FIR in the matter.

Police said they have also asked Delhi Metro staff to stay alert and increase checking.

"The entire staff of Railways unit have put on high alert following the Kanpur incident," a senior police officer of the Delhi Police said.

Both foot and motorcycle patrolling have been enhanced, the officer said.

"Anti-sabotage checks are being conducted regularly along the railway tracks with the help of dog squads and bomb disposal teams.

"We have also asked the railway staff of many adjoining areas to keep strict vigil in and around the railway stations and railway tracks," said the officer.

A joint patrolling team along with the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and other stakeholders has been put in place.

After the suspected bid to derail the Kalindi Express, different security agencies have detained over two dozen people, including three members of a family for questioning.

A multi-agency probe, that included the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Anti-Terrorist Squad of the Uttar Pradesh Police, was launched into the matter which officials suspected could have terror links. PTI BM BM NSD NSD