Delhi Police awaits autopsy report to register FIR into death of schoolboy 'thrashed' by seniors

New Delhi, Jan 24 (PTI) The Delhi Police is yet to register an FIR into the death of a 12-year-old boy who is suspected to have died after being thrashed by his seniors at a school in north Delhi, a senior officer said.

The police are waiting for the post-mortem report to determine the actual reason behind the death, the officer said.

"We got to know that the 12-year-old boy died during treatment at a hospital on January 20. His family members alleged that the boy was thrashed by some students of his school. We requested the Delhi government to form a board of doctors for the autopsy," Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Manoj Kumar Meena said.

The officer said the post-mortem has been conducted and the body handed over to the boy's family.

"We are waiting for the autopsy report to ascertain the actual reason behind the death. Legal action will be taken according to the report. We have not received any formal complaint from the family but the police are in touch with them," Meena said.

The boy's family alleged that he was thrashed by his seniors at a government school in north Delhi's Shastri Nagar area on January 11. He died on January 20 and the post-mortem was conducted on Tuesday. PTI BM SZM