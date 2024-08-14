Delhi Police bans flying of aerial platforms in view of I-Day event; imposes traffic curbs

New Delhi, Aug 14 (PTI) Delhi Police has issued a traffic advisory ahead of Independence Day, imposing certain restrictions on movement around the Red Fort area on Thursday for the convenience of those invited at the main and for security reasons.

It also reiterated the prohibition imposed on August 1 on the flying of sub-conventional aerial platforms such as para-gliders, UAVs, hot air balloons and small size powered aircraft over the city till Thursday.

Eight road stretches -- Netaji Subhash Marg, Lothian Road, SP Mukherjee Marg, Chandni Chowk Road, Nishad Raj Marg, Esplanade Road and its link road to Netaji Subhash Marg, Ring Road from Rajghat to ISBT and Outer Ring Road from ISBT to IP Flyover -- will remain closed for general traffic on Thursday, the advisory said.

Vehicles without parking labels for Independence Day event may avoid C-Hexagon, India Gate, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House, Sikandra Road, W Point, A Point Tilak Marg, Mathura Road, BSZ Marg, Netaji Subhash Marg, JL Nehru Marg, Ring Road between Nizamuddin Khatta and ISBT Kashmere Gate, and Outer Ring Road from Nizamuddin Khatta to ISBT Kashmere Gate via Salimgarh bypass, it said.

The general public is advised not to bring cameras, binoculars, remote control car keys, umbrella, handbags, briefcases, transistors, cigarette lighters, tiffin boxes, water bottles, lunch boxes etc, it stated.

It also asked the public not to touch any suspicious object and immediately report about the presence of any such object to the nearest policeman.

Flying of sub-conventional aerial platforms like para-gliders, para-motors, hang gliders, UAVs, micro light aircraft, remotely piloted aircraft, hot air balloons, small size powered aircraft, quadcopters or para jumping from aircraft etc. are prohibited over the jurisdiction of Delhi up to Thursday, it said.

For north to south access, commuters can take alternative routes from Aurobindo Marg, Safdarjang Road, Kamal Ataturk Marg, Kautilya Marg, SP Marg, 11 Murti, Mother Teresa Crescent, Park Street, Mandir Marg, Panchkula Road, Rani Jhansi Road, and reach their destinations in north Delhi and vice-versa, the advisory said.

Similarly, commuters going from east to west can take NH-24 (NH-9) Nizamuddin Khatta, Barapula Road, under AllMS Flyover Ring Road, NH-24 (NH-9) Nizamuddin Khatta, Ring Road, Bhairon Road, Mathura Road, Subramanian Bharti Marg, Rajesh Pilot Marg, Prithviraj Road, Safdarjung Road, Kamal Ataturk Marg, Panchsheel Marg, SP Marg/Ridge Road, accordingly and vice versa, it stated.

Old Iron Bridge and Geeta Colony Bridge towards Shanti Van will be closed on Thursday, it said.

Goods vehicles will not be permitted between Nizamuddin Khatta and Wazirabad Bridge from 12 am Wednesday to 11 am Thursday. Interstate buses will not be allowed between Maharana Pratap ISBT and Sarai Kale Khan ISBT from 12 am Wednesday to 11 am Thursday, the advisory stated.

Local city buses, including from the DTC, should not move on Ring Road from 12 am Wednesday to 11 am Thursday between ISBT Kashmere Gate and Ring Road - NH-24 (NH-9)/NH T-point (Nizamuddin Khatta) and should take available alternative routes, it said.

All buses, otherwise terminating at Old Delhi Railway Station, Red Fort, Bhai Mati Dass Chowk, Mon Gate, ISBT Pragati Maidan and Ambedkar Stadium Terminal, shall terminate opposite Turkman Gate Asaf Ali Road, it said. PTI NIT NIT TIR TIR ANB ANB