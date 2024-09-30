Delhi Police bans gathering, protest in central, outer parts till October 5

New Delhi: Delhi Police on Monday banned the gathering of five or more persons, people carrying banners, placards arms and or protests in the central part and bordering areas for the next six days in the national capital, citing law and order issues, including calls of protests given by several organisations.

According to an order issued from the Delhi Police Headquarters, Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora has directed to impose the section 163 (which was earlier section 144 of CrPC) ( of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita in the districts of New Delhi, North and Central and all police stations jurisdiction sharing the borders with other states.

The prohibitory will remain effective till October 5, the order stated.

"The general atmosphere in Delhi is sensitive from a law and order point of view due to various current issues like prevailing communal atmosphere in view of the proposed Waqf Amendment Bill and the issue of Shahi Idgah in Sadar Bazaar area, politically surcharged issue of MCD Standing Committee elections and, pending declaration of results of DUSU Elections etc," the order stated.

"There will be heavy movement of VVIPs and dignitaries in the areas of New Delhi and Central District on October 2, on the Birth Anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi," it said.

It further stated that the Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana legislative assembly elections are underway and, thus, there was a need to have continuous checks on the movement of persons and vehicles from Delhi borders.

"The order stated that the aforesaid elections, the pockets inhabited by migrants from the states may become particularly vulnerable on account of infiltration and instigations at the behest of anti-social elements having vested interests in creating public order disturbances in the national capital," it said.

Therefore in the districts of New Delhi, North and Central apart from all police stations having territorial jurisdiction over the state borders of Delhi for a period of 6 days (from September 30 to October 5) prohibit the assembly of five or more unauthorized persons, carrying of fire-arms, banners, placards, lathis, spears, swords, sticks, brickbats and pocketing or dharnas in any public area and doing so shall be punishable under Section 223 (earlier it was section 188 of IPC) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023, it added.