Delhi Police bans use of aerial platforms ahead of Independence Day celebrations

New Delhi, Aug 2 (PTI) Delhi Police Commissioner SBK Singh on Saturday ordered a ban on sub-conventional aerial platforms across the national capital from August 2 to August 16 in view of security preparations related to the upcoming Independence Day.

According to the order, flying aerial devices such as paragliders, para-motors, hang-gliders, UAVs (Unmanned Aerial Vehicles), UASs (Unmanned Aircraft Systems), microlight aircraft, hot air balloons, small-sized powered aircraft, quadcopters, and remotely piloted aircraft has been banned under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023.

The order said that such aerial platforms may pose a threat to public safety, VIPs, and critical installations in Delhi during the sensitive period around August 15. This is Singh's first order as the new Delhi Police Commissioner.

The ban is aimed at preventing their possible misuse by anti-social and terrorist elements, including for para-jumping or launching airborne attacks.

The prohibition will remain in force for 15 days, starting from August 2 and ending on August 16, unless withdrawn earlier, the order said.

Security agencies are already on high alert across the capital as preparations for the 78th Independence Day event at the Red Fort are underway.