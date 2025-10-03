Delhi Police beefs up security arrangements amid festive season

New Delhi, Oct 3 (PTI) Amid the festival season, the Delhi Police has intensified security arrangements across the national capital to ensure public safety and maintain law and order.

DCPs of all 15 districts are holding meetings with their respective officials and local market committees to review preparedness and coordinate security measures.

The discussions focus on crowd management, monitoring of commercial areas, and prevention of untoward incidents during the festive rush.

"Heavy footfall markets and commercial hubs such as Sarojini Nagar, Connaught Place, Chandni Chowk, Lajpat Nagar, Karol Bagh, and metro stations, which see large gatherings during festive periods, will have extra security," a senior police officer said.

The police have urged market associations to cooperate in implementing safety protocols, including regulated entry and exit points, deployment of additional security personnel, and awareness drives for shopkeepers and visitors.

To enhance surveillance, CCTV cameras are being installed at strategic locations across markets and transport hubs, including New Delhi Railway Station, to provide wide-area coverage and timely monitoring of crowd movement.

"Real-time monitoring of these feeds will help in early detection of overcrowding and prevent any potential untoward incidents," said the officer.

In addition, Delhi Police is deploying Quick Response Teams (QRTs) and foot patrols in markets and busy localities to ensure swift action in emergencies. Temporary barriers and signage are also being arranged at congested areas to streamline pedestrian movement and avoid any situation.

"During the festival season, it is critical to ensure public safety in crowded markets and transport hubs. We are working closely with market committees, transport authorities, and our officers on the ground to maintain law and order," another police officer said.

Anti-theft measures are also being intensified, particularly in crowded areas and near metro stations, to prevent purse snatching and other opportunistic crimes. Coordination with the Railway Protection Force (RPF) has been strengthened to ensure the smooth movement of passengers at railway stations.

Police officials have also asked shopkeepers and visitors to report any suspicious activity immediately. The force has urged citizens to cooperate with security personnel and follow guidelines. PTI BM HIG