Delhi Police books 35 bikers under 'Operation Bullet Raja' for reckless driving on New Year's Eve

New Delhi: The Delhi Police have booked 35 motorcycle riders under their "Operation Bullet Raja," a focused crackdown on bikers creating a nuisance with modified silencers and stunt performances, in the Jamia Nagar area of southeast Delhi, an official said on Wednesday.

"The operation started on the evening of December 31 and ended in the early hours of January 1," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Ravi Kumar Singh said.

The police launched the operation to curb the menace posed by reckless bikers, particularly those on loud Royal Enfield Bullet motorcycles with modified silencers.

"Under the operation, 35 bikers were booked for violating various sections of the Motor Vehicles Act. These offenders had been using illegally modified silencers that emitted thunderous noises and engaging in dangerous stunts, often in high-traffic areas," said the DCP.

Multiple offenders were counselled on the risks and consequences of their actions, turning the operation into an opportunity for both awareness and enforcement, he added.

According to the police, they also detained 673 individuals, seized 131 vehicles and booked 93 people under the Excise Act for illegal activities on New Year's Eve.