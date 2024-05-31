Delhi Police books foreign-based gangster Himanshu Bhau under MCOCA

New Delhi, May 31 (PTI) Delhi Police has booked a fugitive gangster Himanshu Bhau and his gang members under the stringent MCOCA (Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act) for running a syndicate of extortions and giving threat to the businessmen in Delhi, officials on Friday said.

Bhau, 21, hailing from Haryana's Rohtak, is facing over 50 cases of murder, attempt to murder, extortion, threat and arms act in Delhi, Haryana and Punjab. Presently, he is suspected to be staying in Spain and running the syndicate from there, they said.

Three of his associates were involved in opening fires at a second hand luxury car showroom in west Delhi's Tilak Nagar area on May 6, police said. In this incident, no one was hit with the bullet but seven people were injured due to broken glasses of the showroom in the shooting.

On May 7, the showroom owner received a threatening call from international VoIP number and the caller claimed himself as Himanshu Bhau and demanded a ransom of Rs five crore from him.

A case of attempt to murder and extortion was registered by the local police, which was later transferred to the crime branch.

Additional Commissioner of Police (crime) Sanjay Bhatia said it was found during investigation that the syndicate of Himanshu Bhau and his associates was indulged in continuing unlawful activity for the gain of pecuniary benefits.

Hence, MCOCA has been instituted against his gang and further investigation is being carried out, Bhatia said.

The officer said Bhau indulged in crime cases from his teenage and fled to Dubai using a forged passport in 2022. He has been running his syndicate from oversees country by changing locations from one nation to other.

Earlier, the agencies had traced his location in Portugal.

Having backed by Punjab's notorious Bambiha gang, Bhau is having associations with Delhi's jailed gangsters Neeraj Bawana and Naveen Bali, another officer said.

Interpol issued a red corner notice against him in 2023. PTI ALK AS AS