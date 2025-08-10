Delhi Police briefs over 4,000 private security guards ahead of Independence Day

New Delhi, Aug 10 (PTI) Delhi Police on Sunday held interaction-cum-briefing sessions with more than 4000 private security personnel, or 'Praharis', across all districts for public safety duties during Independence Day and the festive season, officials said.

The sessions aimed to reinforce the role of private security guards as partners in maintaining law and order and to brief them on security protocols, including identifying and responding to potential threats, an official statement said.

The guards were given guidelines on the dos and don'ts of their duties and provided with security kits comprising a cap, reflective jacket, baton and whistle.

Commissioner of Police S B K Singh addressed 'Praharis' at two major programmes -- at the Multipurpose Hall, North Campus, University of Delhi, attended by around 800 guards, and at the Lotus Temple auditorium in the South-East district, attended by around 300 guards.

"Praharis are an indispensable link in community policing and their cooperation enhances the reach, responsiveness and effectiveness of law," Singh said.

The statement said private security personnel who attended Saturday's briefings in different districts included -- south east (300), south (305), Rohini (300), outer north (383), north west (215), west (230), outer (160), Dwarka (362), Shahdara (238), east (253), north east (194), south west (180), New Delhi (97), north (400) and central (400).

During the interactive meetings, guards were advised to conduct polite but firm frisking where required, maintain constant observation of surroundings, report suspicious persons or activities to police, stay alert to unattended items and assist in crowd management during celebrations, the statement added.