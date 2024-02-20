Delhi Police burns contraband worth Rs 1,600 cr in anti-drug drive

New Delhi, Feb 20 (PTI) The Delhi Police on Tuesday destroyed contraband worth Rs 1,600 crore in a drive under its 'Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan' in the presence of Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, officials said.

"Today in the presence of Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, 10631.745 kg of illegal drugs worth about Rs 1,600 crores (sic) in the international market were destroyed as per procedure at the incinerator located at SSI Industrial Area, GT Karnal Road, Near Jahangirpuri, Delhi," Additional Commissioner of Police Sanjay Bhatia said.

According to a Union finance ministry notification and the order of the Supreme Court, various committees were formed by the Delhi Police to destroy illegal drugs recovered from the drug smugglers.

The destroyed contraband came from seizures in drug cases from 2009 to 2023.

"Ganja, heroin, charas, cocaine, doda post and psychotropic substances were prominent among the illegal drugs destroyed. In the future also, the process of destroying illegal drugs will continue to be done in this manner," Bhatia said.

Saxena hailed the destruction of narcotics, calling the move a step towards a drugs-free India.

"Set in motion the destruction of over 10 tonnes of drugs and contrabands (sic) worth Rs 1600 crore, seized by Delhi Police in the National Capital between 2009 and 2023," he said in a post on X.

"This marks a big stride towards making a 'Nasha Mukt Bharat,' as envisioned by PM Narendra Modi. This is the third tranche of drugs being destroyed in Delhi in just 14 months. Previously, 2888 KG in Dec 2022 and 15,700 KG tonnes in June 2023," he added. PTI ABU VN VN