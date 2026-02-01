Delhi Police bust drug syndicate operating in NCR with arrest of 2 foreign nationals

New Delhi, Feb 1 (PTI) The Delhi Police on Sunday said that it has dismantled an organised drug trafficking syndicate with the arrest of two foreign nationals in West Delhi.

The operation, which targeted the supply of synthetic drugs across the Delhi-NCR region, resulted in the seizure of a significant quantity of MDMA and ecstasy pills from the duo's possession, they added.

The accused, identified as Nigerian national Precious alias Promise (26) and Ghanaian national Geoffrey Boateng alias Mike (44), were residing in West Delhi's Uttam Nagar.

According to police, the arrests were made following a tip-off about the movement of drug peddlers involved in the supply of synthetic drugs across the capital.

During the operation, police recovered 270 grams of MDMA and 40 ecstasy pills weighing around 18 grams from the possession of Precious, and an additional 72 grams of MDMA from Geoffrey Boaten.

"The operation was carried out for several months to identify and dismantle networks involved in the trafficking of psychotropic substances in Delhi and adjoining areas," the police said.

He said that based on a tip-off, a police team was informed that Precious would arrive near Mohan Garden to supply drugs.

A raiding team was deployed at the location. At 11.50 pm, a man arrived at the location and was apprehended. He was identified as Precious, alias Promise and a search led to the recovery of drugs and ecstasy pills from his possession, the police said.

"Precious was arrested on December 9 last year. During questioning, he disclosed that he had come to India in 2022 on a medical visa, which had since expired, and was residing in the country illegally. He told investigators that he procured drugs from associates in West Delhi and supplied them to Indian customers, using fake mobile numbers and deleting communications to avoid detection," a police officer said.

Further investigation led to the arrest of Geoffrey Boateng on January 30 in Uttam Nagar, who entered India on a tourist visa in 2018 and overstayed after its expiry, the police added.

During interrogation, Boateng admitted to jointly operating the drug syndicate with Precious, supplying drugs across the Delhi-NCR region.

He also disclosed that he had been previously arrested in a 2019 Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act case registered at Khyala police station.