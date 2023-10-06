Delhi Police bust fake currency racket inspired by 'Farzi' web series, 5 held

New Delhi, Oct 6 (PTI) The Delhi Police has arrested five persons for allegedly running a fake currency racket inspired by the web series 'Farzi' and seized over Rs 19 lakh worth counterfeit notes from them, officials said on Friday.

The gang allegedly ran a fake currency printing unit in Ajmer and circulated them in Delhi NCR, they added.

The arrest was made by Delhi Police following a tip-off that two people involved in the circulation of fake notes would come near Akshardham Temple to deliver a consignment, Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ravindra Singh Yadav said.

A trap was laid and the gang's kingpin Sakoor Mohammad (25) was arrested with his aide Lokesh Yadav (28). High quality fake currency notes equivalent to Rs 6 lakh in the denomination of Rs 500 were recovered from their possession, he added.

During the interrogation, Mohammad told the police that he had received the fake notes for circulation from Himanshu Jain (47), Shiv Lal (30) and his brother Sanjay Godara (22), the police said.

He also said that he along with Radhey and Shivlal set up a unit for printing fake Indian currency notes (FICN) at a rented house in Rajasthan's Ajmer, the Special CP (Crime) said.

At the instance of Mohammad, raids were conducted in Ajmer and the remaining three -- Jain, Lal and Godara -- were also arrested, the police said.

The equipment used for printing fake notes were recovered from them, high quality fake notes equivalent to Rs 19,74,000, two cars and three mobile phones were recovered from them, they said.

Mohammad was a painter and went to Ajmer in 2015 for preparation of competitive exams. He got inspired to print and circulate fake currency notes from the web series 'Farzi', they added.

His accomplice Lal, too, went to Ajmer in 2011 for preparation of competitive exams. He was in debt and conspired with Mohammad and Radhey to open the FICN unit, the police said.

Lal's brother Godara, who went to Ajmer in 2018 for preparation of competitive exams, was tasked with cutting of printed sheets of the notes. Jain was tasked with looking for customers, while his friend Lokesh handled delivery of the fake notes, they added.

Efforts are underway to trace Radhey and arrest him, the police said. PTI NIT RPA