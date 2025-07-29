Delhi Police bust inter-state illegal arms racket with arrest of Hashim Baba gang member

New Delhi, Jul 29 (PTI) Delhi Police has arrested a member of the Hashim Baba gang from Delhi's Gopalpur area, who operated on the instructions of gangster Yogesh Bhati, an official said on Tuesday.

Gangster Bhati is currently lodged in the Rohini Jail.

Based on a tip-off about the accused's movement from Etah in Uttar Pradesh, Kapil alias Ghoda, was arrested near Gopalpur on Outer Ring Road, police said.

"A strategic trap was laid and Kapil was apprehended. Upon searching, two sophisticated semi-automatic Beretta pistols, a country-made pistol and 28 live cartridges were recovered from his possession," a senior police officer said.

Acting under Bhati's orders, the accused had procured the recovered weapons from a man named Golu near Ashram Chowk.

Investigators said Golu is a native of Etah and is part of a wider illegal arms trafficking network with operations spanning across state lines and being coordinated from inside jail premises.

A case under relevant sections of the Arms Act has been registered at the Crime Branch police station, the officer added.

Police said Kapil is a history sheeter and has at least four robbery cases registered against him at different police stations.

Further investigation is underway to trace the supply chain and other associates involved in the network, they added.