Delhi Police bust transnational drug syndicate; 5 Nigerian nationals held

New Delhi, Nov 20 (PTI) The Delhi Police has busted a transnational drug trafficking syndicate with the arrest of five Nigerian nationals and recovery of synthetic drugs worth about Rs 3 crore, an official said on Thursday.

The police on October 31 received information regarding a narcotics supply module operating in Delhi, the officer said.

Acting on the information, the police arrested Ngoji Victor alias Jeff, near Nawada Metro Station and recovered 100 grams of MDMA and 40 ecstasy pills from his possession, the officer said.

Following Victor's interrogation, the team conducted raids at a house in Uttam Nagar on November 3, and arrested three more accused, Aniagoh Daniel Uzochukwu, Eze Roland and Johnson Okoro, police said, adding that the search of the premises led to the seizure of 223 grams of cocaine and 22 grams of MDMA.

During interrogation, Roland revealed the identity of another supplier, Onuoha James alias Prince. Police nabbed him from the Nilothi area on November 17, and recovered 15 grams of MDMA from his possession, the officer said.

"In total, police have seized 151 grams of MDMA, 223 grams of cocaine and 40 ecstasy pills in the case. The accused, all Nigerian nationals, were allegedly part of a well-structured network sourcing high-grade narcotics and supplying them across Delhi-NCR," the officer said.

He said that most of them had been staying in Delhi for several years, while one of them had allegedly overstayed after his visa expired. Further investigation into the matter is underway. PTI BM BM SHS SHS