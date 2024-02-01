Delhi Police busts 2 illegal call centres in Dwarka and Naraina

New Delhi, Feb 1 (PTI) Delhi Police on Thursday claimed to have busted two illegal call centres in Dwarka and Naraina areas here for allegedly cheating the foreign nationals on pretext of providing them tech support and other utility services.

The Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit of the Delhi Police arrested 26 employees and detained 40 persons from the two illegal call centres, said an official.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (IFSO) Hemant Tiwari said that the arrests have been made in two separate cases of illegal call centres.

The first case is from Naraina where a total of 23 persons, including three of its owners -- Mohit Bansal alias Kaku, Shubham Bansal alias Kali and Puneet Sehgal, were arrested, he said.

Tiwari said that 21 laptops, 24 mobile phones, six routers and other accessories have been seized.

Besides, cash amounting Rs 23.5 lakh have also been recovered from them, he added.

The accused would use high end technical software, diallers "MicroSIP", "Xlite", "Google Voice" for making calls to the US numbers by impersonating as customer care, tech staff of Amazon, Paypal, Chime and Norton, police said.

The DCP said that the callers were recruited on the basis of their ability to converse fluently in English and preferably with a foreign accent.

Some of the them are school drop outs and graduates, but they were aware that they were cheating the people, he added.

In the second case, a raid was conducted at Dwarka sector 26, where three other persons who were running the similar kind of fake call centre were arrested, Tiwari said.

They have been identified as Sachin Yadav, Shashank Bharatwal and Jagjeet Singh, he added.

In this case, the caller used to call the US citizens on the pretext of providing technical support on behalf of Spectrum Internet, Direct TV, Earth Link, AT and T, Frontier Internet and Winstream.

The accused used to run an advertisement campaign on Google in the name of "cheap internet services, high speed internet bundel services, cheap TV services by click to call campaign", police said.

The victims used to call the provided toll free in the ads for cheap internet and TV services when they call landed in their call centre, they said.

The DCP said that the call operators impersonated as customer care staff of the concerned company of which the victim is already using the services.

Further investigations are on in both the cases, police said. PTI ALK AS AS