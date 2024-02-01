Delhi Police busts 2 illegal call centres in Dwarka and Narayana

New Delhi, Feb 1 (PTI) Delhi Police on Thursday claimed to have busted two illegal call centres in Dwarka and Narayana areas here for allegedly cheating the foreign nationals on pretext of providing them tech support and other utility services.

The Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit of the Delhi Police arrested 26 employees and detained 40 persons from the two illegal call centres, said an official.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, the official said, adding those arrested and detained are being questioned.

Further details into the incident are awaited. PTI ALK AS AS