Delhi Police busts 2 illegal godowns of gas cylinders, arrests two men

New Delhi, Jun 7 (PTI) The Delhi Police has arrested two men and claimed to have busted two godowns of illegal/unauthorised commercial and domestic gas cylinders in outer Delhi, officials said on Friday.

Police said they arrested Uday Singh (34) and Ravi Khurana (34).

Total 1,699 domestic and commercial cylinders and 17 gas-refilling pumps were recovered from their possession, they said.

On June 6, a tip-off regarding an illegal gas cylinder-refilling godown running in the area was received, Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer) Jimmy Chiram said.

The officer further said a team was formed which conducted several raids in Ranhola and Nihal Vihar areas.

"We nabbed two suspects - Uday Singh and Ravi Khurana. Subsequently, a case was registered under sections 285, 286, 120B IPC and 7 Essential Commodities Act at two different police stations," said the DCP.

Police said both accused disclosed that they purchased domestic cylinders from various gas agencies and filled commercial cylinders from domestic ones and sold them at higher rates.

Further investigation is in progress, said the officer.