Delhi Police busts 2 organised crime syndicates; mastermind booked under MCOCA

New Delhi, Dec 10 (PTI) The Delhi Police has dismantled two major organised crime syndicates operating across the national capital, one involved in selling illegal stickers that allowed commercial vehicles to bypass no-entry restrictions and the other running an extortion racket targeting transporters and traffic police personnel, an officer said on Wednesday.

Police said a case under the provisions of the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) has been registered against mastermind Rajkumar alias Raju Meena, who was running a network that extorted money through threats, coercion and fabricated video clippings of police personnel.

"In a parallel syndicate, four people, including the kingpin, Jeeshan Ali, have been arrested for manufacturing and selling several 'marka/stickers' to commercial vehicle drivers for illegal movement during restricted hours," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Sanjeev Kumar Yadav was quoted as saying in a statement.

The officer said the first case surfaced after a commercial LGV driver attempted to evade prosecution at Badarpur and claimed exemption by producing a sticker.

"An FIR was registered and subsequent inspection of social media groups used by drivers revealed a parallel system being run by an organised syndicate that provided stickers for Rs 2,000 to Rs 5,000 per vehicle per month, and also engaged in extortion of traffic personnel through doctored videos," the DCP said.

During investigation, police identified two separate networks -- one operated by Rajkumar, who targeted traffic police personnel and transporters using fabricated video clips and the other run by Jeeshan, who printed and sold stickers that promised safe movement during no-entry hours.

Both syndicates were functioning independently but used overlapping communication channels and shared financial patterns.

Following a discrete inquiry, a proposal to invoke the MCOCA was moved against Rajkumar. On approval, sections 3 and 4 of the MCOCA was added to the FIR on December 8.

"Rajkumar has been running the extortion syndicate since 2015, recruiting associates, fabricating videos of officers, filing false complaints and withdrawing them only after extracting money.

"A team arrested both masterminds as well as three of Jeeshan's associates after surveillance, technical analysis and interrogation. Those arrested include Chandan Kumar Chaudhary, Dilip Kumar and Dina Nath Chaudhary alias RajKumar. Rajkumar has seven previous cases against him, including those related to extortion, dacoity and hurt," the DCP said.

He allegedly deployed drivers to intentionally violate traffic rules and record enforcement staff using spy cameras. The clips were later edited and used to threaten officers with fabricated allegations of bribery, compelling victims to pay extortion money.

In the parallel syndicate, Jeeshan allegedly manufactured and distributed more than 2,000 stickers every month. The sticker design, colour and embedded phone numbers were frequently changed to evade detection. A network of social media groups managed route tips, police picket locations and safe passages, allowing commercial vehicles to move during restricted hours.

Sharing the profile of the accused, the officer said Chandan handled on-ground distribution and financial transfers, while Dilip provided real-time updates about police movements. Dina Nath managed a separate social media group of commercial drivers and sold about 150 to 200 stickers monthly, he added.

During raids on the premises of Jeeshan and his associates, the investigators seized 1,200 to 1,300 stickers, two rubber stamps used to imprint numbers, a licensed Webley pistol with five live cartridges, an SUV, a spy camera, a desktop computer and several mobile phones containing incriminating chats, barcodes, voice notes and digital payment records.

Explaining the modus operandi of Jeeshan's syndicate, police said stickers were sold with the promise of uninterrupted movement inside Delhi. Drivers were advised to threaten enforcement personnel by citing connections. Previous instances of Jeeshan blackmailing traffic officials through false complaints have also surfaced.

"In the extortion syndicate, Rajkumar allegedly targeted police personnel by repeatedly filing and later withdrawing fabricated complaints. Digital evidence shows systematic coercion, long-term coordination among members and a structured chain of command. So far, five accused have been arrested and efforts are on to trace the remaining members of both groups. Further investigation is on," the DCP said. PTI BM RC