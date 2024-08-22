Delhi Police busts al-Qaeda terror module, 11 arrested from 3 states

New Delhi, Aug 22 (PTI) The Delhi Police Thursday said it has busted an al-Qaeda terror module after arresting 11 people and detaining three others from Jharkhand, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.

The operation was conducted in coordination with the police forces of the states after receiving intelligence inputs, officials said.

Six people were arrested from Bhiwadi in Rajasthan while they were undergoing training to handle weapons, according to a police officer.

They have been identified as Hasan Ansari, Enamul Ansari, Altaf Ansari, Arshad Khan, Umar Farroq and Shahbaz Ansari, all natives of Jharkhand. They were staying in Rajasthan for the past few days, the officer said.

After their arrest, five more people were held from Ranchi in Jharkhand. They have been identified as Dr Ishtiyaq Ahmed, Motiur, Rizwan, Mufti Rahmatullah and Faizan, he added.

"The module, as per current state of operations, was being led by one Dr.

Ishtiyaq of Ranchi (Jharkhand), and it was aspiring to declare 'khilafat' and execute serious terrorist activities within the country," a Delhi Police statement said.

The members of the terror module were trained, including in handling weapons, at various locations, including in the jungles of the Aravalli Hills in Rajasthan, another officer said.

He said a massive operation was launched in the hill's jungles to nab the suspects.

The police said the weapons which are recovered from the suspects so far are, an AK-47 rifle, a .38 bore revolver and 66 live cartridges from their possession.

Besides, a dummy Insas rifle, an air rifle, an iron elbow pipe, a hand grenade, a key remote control mechanism, some wires and an AA size 1.5 volt battery, were also recovered from them.

The police also recovered a table watch, four ground sheets, one target and a camping tent from the possession of the accused.

The Delhi Police said three more people were detained from Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh for questioning. Official sources said as of now, teams of the Delhi Police Special Cell have conducted raids at 15 places in the three states.

It is suspected that the module was planning to execute a terror incident in the northern part of India during the upcoming festive season, they said, adding the suspects had conducted reconnaissance in many cities.

The officials said raids are being conducted to recover arms, ammunition and documents.

A senior police officer, privy to the operations, said that the Al Qaeda module has been active for the past few months and its members connected through social media.

A case under section of 61 (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered by the Special Cell on July 15, and since then, the anti-terror unit was collecting details of the suspects, the sources said. PTI ALK TIR TIR